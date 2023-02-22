Large brush piles behind Marion Town Hall are set to disappear after aldermen voted Tuesday to pay a contractor $2,000 to haul the brush off.
The town has made several attempts to deal with the brush piles, including having the fire department try to burn them, but efforts proved either unsuccessful or cost prohibitive.
Mayor Larry Gill said previous quotes to remove the piles were as high as $10,000.
After stepping back to weigh their options, the town administration was able to find a contractor who was willing to come down on the price to help the town out, Gill said.
In a separate purchase, the town is working to resolve longstanding issues with one of the town’s lift stations along Marion Road.
Town Engineer Shawn Miles recommended the town purchase a new control panel for the lift station to correct some recurring issues. The cost of the panel was quoted at $4,950.
“We’ve been having some issues for it for several years,” he said.
While the new control panel may not solve all of the town’s issues with the lift station, Miles said it was the first thing to do to diagnose any further problems the station may have.
