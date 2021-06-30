Touching up the mural at Meridian Underground Music

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
Jamie Joyner was busy Wednesday touching up the massive mural on the side of Meridian Underground Music on Eighth Street in Meridian. The music emporium recently celebrated 25 years in business.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mollie Pierce Shelton will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, July 2, 2021. The Revs. Joey Shelton, Michael Yancey and Marcus Finch will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family…
Services for Mrs. Kathleen Mabry will be Friday, July 2, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Westwood Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, 9-10 a.m. Interment will be in Rock Hill Cemetery. To view full obituary go to www.jamesfwebb.com.
Graveside services for Mr. James Wallace are Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton. Visitation: Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. G. T. Walker, 86, of Toomsuba, who died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at The Oaks Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Meridian.
