Touch-A-Truck teaches kids about city services

Children and teens had the opportunity to climb into fire trucks, sit in helicopters and explore police cruisers Saturday at the City of Meridian’s annual Touch-A-Truck event at Highland Park.
Meridian Parks and Recreation Director of Operations Aleasha Jordan said the annual event helps kids learn what first responders and city employees do and explore some of the equipment they use.
“It just tells the kids what we do and how we all make the city function, how we make it go on a daily basis,” she said.
Touch-A-Truck normally draws quite a crowd, Jordan said, as children of all ages check out the large vehicles and equipment used by police, fire, public works, parks and recreation and other city departments every day.
In addition to the vehicles, Saturday’s event also featured facepainting and goodie bags for children to collect from each station.
Jordan said the event is a way to introduce children to parts of the community they don’t see in their day-to-day lives and show them the work that goes into making the city function.
“It’s about community and showing what we do to make our community as a whole work,” she said.
