The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northwestern Clarke County and southeastern Lauderdale County until 1:30 p.m.
At 12:22 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near De Soto, or near Quitman, moving northeast at 35 mph.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
The NWS earlier issued a tornado watch until 7 p.m. for East Mississippi, including Lauderdale County, Meridian and neighboring counties.
The City of Meridian announced that due to inclement weather conditions and for the safety of employees, city offices will close at noon on Wednesday.
Essential personnel only will be working throughout the day monitoring current weather conditions. City officials state that emergency services will not be interrupted. The city strongly encourages everyone to be weather safe throughout the afternoon and evening.
Mississippi State University’s Starkville and Meridian campuses closed at noon with all classes moving to a remote instruction format. Other campus activities are canceled for the afternoon and evening at both the Starkville and Meridian campuses.
The university encourages all students and employees to review instructions for coping with severe weather at emergency.msstate.edu. Those on campus should follow the building or Residence Hall safety instructions specific to their location. Starkville campus residence halls remain open.
Non-essential employees should not report to work. Faculty, staff and students are urged to use caution to ensure personal safety.
The university plans to resume normal operations on Thursday.
