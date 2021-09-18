Top twenty under 40 honored in Meridian Home & Style magazine

The Meridian Star and Meridian Home & Style’s Top twenty under 40 presented by Mississippi Power are featured in the latest issue of Meridian Home & Style magazine, which is available with home delivery, at The Meridian Star office and at local businesses.
These 20 young men and women under the age of 40 were selected by a committee from more than 50 nominations from members of the greater Meridian community. They demonstrate excellence in their professions, but also are their commitment to the community. The young men and women are the area’s emerging business leaders, educators, spiritual leaders, military personnel, medical professionals and people from all walks of life.
“These individuals represent the best among their peers and have shown their commitment to the future of our community,” said Ida Brown, editor of Meridian Home & Style magazine.
The Class of 2021 includes: John David Barr, 37, Citizens National Bank; Brandon Bridges, 37, Mississippi Children’s Museum- Meridian; Misty Carter, 33, Carter’s Cuts and Customs Salon; Casey Culpepper, 34, East Mississippi HUB for Volunteers and Non-Profits; Michael Davis II, 38, Magnolia Beverage Company; Lucy Dormont, 31, Meridian Social Bee / Meridian Rails Historical Society; Sara Grabmiller, D.O., 37, East Central Health Network; Bobbie Harmon, 39, State Games of Mississippi; JaWanda Huggins, 37, Meridian Community College; Gunnery Sgt. Bryan T. Jones, 36, NAS Meridian; Stephen Kay, 39, Total Rehab of Mississippi; Kaki Knight, 27, Charcuterie Chick Mississippi; Michaela Moore-FNP BC, 32, Family Medical Clinic - Rush Health Systems; Hatem Mourad, M.D., 39, Anderson Regional Health Systems; Channing Peebles, 29; The Citizens Bank; Marie Roberts, Ph.D., 30, Lauderdale County School District; Dr. Lane Rush, 35, Rush Health Systems; James Rush, Ph.D., 38, East Mississippi Community College, Melanie Jones Anderson, Ph.D., RN, 38, Associate Degree Nursing Instructor, Meridian Community College; Staff Nurse, Anderson Regional Health System; Chase Slaughter, 35, Production Recruiter - USANG - Key Field.
