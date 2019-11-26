A Toomsuba woman died Monday evening when the car she was driving struck an embankment in Lauderdale County, the sheriff's department said.
The victim, identified as 46-year-old Melanie Leigh Adams Green, was traveling southbound on Lauderdale Toomsuba Road near Susan Kennedy Road when her car left the road, according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
Emergency dispatchers were notified around 5:45 p.m., Calhoun said.
The crash is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.