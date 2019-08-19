A Lauderdale County man was picked up Saturday by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's deputies on manslaughter charges related to a June 2018 motor vehicle accident.
Joseph Matthew Fairchild, 24, of Toomsuba, is accused of two counts of manslaughter, Sheriff Billie Sollie said. The June 30, 2018 accident on State Boulevard resulted in the death of Fairchild's girlfriend and unborn child, Sollie said. Fairchild, also, faces a charge of resisting arrest because he tried to run away when deputies arrived, Sollie said.
Sollie said he could not give details about the case but facts will be presented to a grand jury.
Fairchild has no bond for all three charges.
