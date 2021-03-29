A Toomsuba man is in custody after two people were found shot over the weekend.
Shawn Michael Alford, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, the department received a call of someone who had been shot in the 5700 block of Hedgewood Rd., Calhoun said.
When deputies arrived, they determined two people had been shot. Calhoun said one victim was shot multiple times. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive, he said.
Calhoun said based on an investigation, it was determined another person was at the scene during the shooting and left in a vehicle. About two hours later, Alford was taken into custody.
Alford has total bond of $100,000 and is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
Calhoun said there could be more charges in the case.
