Toomsuba gas station sells winning lottery ticket worth $200,000

A Toomsuba gas station is celebrating after selling a Powerball ticket worth $200,000 last week.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said a group of long-time friends nicknamed the “Green Team” correctly picked four out of five numbers and paid $1 for Power Play.
The Power Play number was 4, which bumped a $50,000 prize to $200,000, the MLC said.
The drawing was held on March 18.
David Haggard, who operates the Toomsuba Sunoco that sold the ticket, said it was the first big win for the store.
He found out Monday night and posted a sign at the gas station in celebration.
“It’s something that we’ve been waiting to happen,” Haggard said. “We knew it was going to happen sooner or later. It couldn’t have come at a better time.”
Though the store gets only a share of the winnings when it sells a full jackpot ticket, selling a $200,000 ticket helps the store's reputation, Haggard said.
“We’re really excited about it,” he said. “Going through the tough times, it was a good thing.”
