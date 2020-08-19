Tonya Williams remembered for community involvement in Meridian

Putting others before herself is how the community is remembering Tonya Williams.
“Not only did she help young people, but she helped anybody,” said a friend, Shevonda Truman. “Her passion was about helping the youth — that’s what I saw in her.”
Ms. Williams died Sunday following a car accident in Meridian. She was 40.
Graveside services for Ms. Williams are at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Bailey. Visitation is from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 at Berry & Gardner’s OP Chapel.
Ms. Williams’ community involvement led to her being a member of the Class of 2018 of the TOP twenty under 40 presented by Mississippi Power, which is featured in Meridian Home & Style Magazine.
She was also an entrepreneur and owned several businesses, including Great Start Learning Center and a restaurant called Cafe 35.
Truman recalled meeting Ms. Williams when Truman was assistant principal at the Ninth Grade Academy at Meridian High School, where Ms. Williams was an instructor.
Truman said Ms. Williams originally worked with students in the in-school suspension class, but moved on to helping teachers in the classroom. She filled many roles, mentoring students, helping them with their coursework, and teaching them character traits.
“Here is someone who didn’t have an educational background, but she understood kids from all walks of life,” Truman said. “Kids related to her, and saw in her that they could become a better person and rise above their challenges.”
Local musician A’akeela Hudnall, who met Williams when she and her band played at Cafe 35, said Williams wore many hats around Meridian. In addition to being an entrepreneur, a mentor, and an educator, Williams was also a mother figure to many young children.
“She would take kids under her wing and do whatever she could to steer them on the right path,” Hudnall said. “They definitely had an advocate and cheerleader in her.”
“She was just a genuine person,” Hudnall said. “She definitely was not a selfish person.”
Ms. Williams' older sister, Keta Williams, said she didn't realize her sister touched so many lives.
"She was just a wonderful person," she said.
Truman said the best way to remember Ms. Williams is to continue her good work in the community.
“One of the best ways we can honor Ms. Williams and other community members who have served in the capacity she has is by taking the time to do what they started,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.