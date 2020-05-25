Todd Tilghman to be honored with drive thru parade in Meridian Thursday

+3 Pastor Todd Tilghman: Meridian's man behind 'The Voice' From the pulpit to the stage, Meridian pastor Todd Tilghman never dreamed he would be crown…

Todd Tilghman, the pastor who won the national singing competition “The Voice” last week, will be honored with a drive thru parade in downtown Meridian on Thursday.

Drivers will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Meridian Police Department on 22nd Avenue before heading to Dumont Plaza, where Tilghman and his family will be stationed. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles celebrating Tilghman’s win.

The parade is hosted by the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, Visit Meridian and the City of Meridian.