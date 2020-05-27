Todd Tilghman, the pastor who won the national singing competition “The Voice” last week, will be honored with a drive thru parade in downtown Meridian Thursday.

The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Meridian Police Department on 22nd Avenue before heading to Dumont Plaza, where Tilghman and his family will be stationed. They will be honored at 6 p.m. by Mayor Percy Bland.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles celebrating Tilghman’s win. The parade will travel down 22nd Avenue, pause at Dumont Plaza and disperse around 12th Street. The city is asking attendees to follow social distancing guidelines:

•A mask must be worn by anyone attending the event

•No groups larger than 10 assembled in one area

•Social distancing of 6 feet or more when possible