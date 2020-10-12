Todd Tilghman concert set for Nov. 5 at the Temple Theatre in Meridian

The concert everyone's been waiting for is coming soon to the Temple Theatre in Meridian.

NBC’s The Voice Winner 2020 and Meridian’s own Todd Tilghman is bringing it home for one big show at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5. The event is hosted by producers Ken Rainey and Tony Sansone with TK Productions.

Tilghman will be performing with his full band for the show, with opening acts Emily White and Scott McQuaig.

Tilghman said in a recent interview that he'd always had plans to do a show at home, saying he felt humbled to be able to do it – to bring it full circle. .

Rainey said he's looking forward to the show.

“Todd is one of the nicest human beings I have ever met, so down to earth,” he said. “He is a great entertainer and person who definitely deserved all of this. As great as his vocals are, his entertainment value is just as important.”

Tickets go on sale at the Temple Box Office on Oct. 14, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday. All reserved seats are $30 with a few general admission tickets for $15. There are limited tickets for the show because of COVID-19.

Rainey emphasized temperatures will be checked at the door for each person attending.

“If the temperature checks are not normal, then your money will be refunded and you will not be able to attend the show,” Rainey said.

Masks are also required to be worn at the concert.