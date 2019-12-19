The Meridian City Council passed an open container ordinance this week that would allow customers of participating downtown restaurants, bars and breweries to bring a to-go cup of alcohol outside.
The ordinance goes into effect on January 17, but leaders are still determining the times and days open containers would be allowed, according to Laura Carmichael, Meridian's community development director.
She said customers would not be permitted to bring the cups back inside businesses.
Glass containers, bottles and cans would not be permitted, but customers could carry 16 oz. plastic cups, Carmichael said.
She told the city council that other cities, including Laurel, Tupelo, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Columbus, Ocean Springs and Biloxi have similar ordinances.
“It puts our community to be competitive with other communities, not only just on events and festivals and restaurants, but when you’re talking about attracting young talent, progressive businesses who want to come relocate in our community, this is what other communities are doing,” said Dede Mogollon, the executive director of Lauderdale County Tourism.
Representatives of downtown businesses attended the council meeting in support of the measure.
Council members approved the ordinance 3-2, with Kim Houston of Ward 4 and Tyrone Johnson of Ward 2 voting against it.
