'TIS THE SEASON

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Workers were busy Tuesday constructing the frame for the City of Meridian's Christmas Tree on the lawn of city hall. The lighting ceremony for the tree is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

