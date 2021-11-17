'TIS THE SEASON

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
Workers were busy Tuesday constructing the frame for the City of Meridian's Christmas Tree on the lawn of city hall. The lighting ceremony for the tree is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. William "Sonny" McGruder, 71, of Enterprise, who passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy Gibbs will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Meridian. Viewing: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel, Meridian.
QUITMAN - Graveside services for Mr. Leroy Jones Sr. will be Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, 11 a.m., at Shady Grove Cemetery, Crandall. Viewing: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.
Graveside services for Mrs. Lorene Ramsey will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Sunset Cemetery, Meridian. Viewing: Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel, Meridian.
