'TIS THE SEASON: Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

Shoppers at the Uptown Mall were serenaded Friday morning with ringing, singing and Christmas music as the Salvation Army kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign with the Salvation Army band.
Captain Tamara Robb said this year’s campaign will help fund the numerous after school and adult education classes the Salvation Army offers throughout the year to residents in need.
“It will feed people. It will provide programs for children and for seniors, and we are so excited about every little penny, every little quarter, every little dollar that goes into the kettle,” she said.
Robb said she wanted to thank Uptown Mall for allowing the Salvation Army to kickoff its annual fundraiser there. The kettles are also expected to appear at other locations throughout Meridian later on in the holiday season.
“We’re so grateful to Uptown Mall for allowing us to have our kettle kickoff here,” She said. “This is just the beginning of the season. We ring now until Christmas Eve. We are so excited to be here.”
According to Robb, 82 cents of every dollar dropped in the kettles goes directly to education and food programs in the local community. She said the Salvation Army works to make sure donations stay local, and residents can be assured the money they put in a kettle in Meridian stays in Meridian.
“If you could see it in your hearts to put some money in the kettle, we would appreciate your donations this year,” she said.
Donations, however, are not the only component to the Red Kettle Campaign. Robb said the Salvation Army is also in need of volunteers to ring the bells and share the holiday spirit with shoppers.
The Red Kettle Campaign has bell ringers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Ringing shifts are available in one or two-hour blocks.
Robb said any and all clubs, civic groups, community organizations and individuals are welcome to sign up, don a festive hat or ugly sweater and make a fun day of ringing the bell and raising money for their community.
Volunteers can learn more by calling 601-483-6156.
