A tip called in to a local hotline led to an arrest in a drug case, officials said.
Samuel Thomas Lang, 42 was arrested after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department received a tip through the East Mississippi Crimestoppers, LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Lang was located around 2 a.m. Friday at a residence near Wilder Drive, where he led deputies on a short foot chase before being taken into custody, Calhoun said.
Lang was wanted in connection with two indictments for possession of controlled substance. He had bench warrants for possession of controlled substances and possession of paraphernalia, Calhoun said.
Land, who was charged with resisting arrest, is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
