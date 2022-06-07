Meridian Chief Administrative Officer Tim Miller is set to retire at the end of the month after a more than 40-year career in city government.
At a city council meeting Tuesday, Miller announced his retirement and thanked the citizens of Meridian for allowing him to serve since 1982.
“I’m truly grateful for our mayor, this council, our employees and the community for your support of me and this administration,” he said. “I ask you to continue working with the mayor and this administration to make the city what we all want it to be. We’re headed in the right direction.”
Throughout his tenure, Miller said he has seen Meridian change and grow. The city is in a period of growth, he said, with renewed economic interest, growing interest and expanding opportunities. Meridian, he said, is entering a new chapter.
“With a new administration comes new opportunities, and you are seeing wins all around us,” he said. “We’ve been through a thorough evaluation phase and we’ve made it through a transition phase as well. With all that being said, it’s time for a new chapter for Meridian.”
From developers inquiring about the old Meridian Police Station to capital improvements and water and sewer upgrades, Miller said he was excited about the direction the city is going. But with that new direction, he said, it was time to step back and let someone else help the city grow into the future.
“The City of Meridian is experiencing growth, we have momentum and I believe this is our time,” he said in his resignation letter. “I am excited to watch the Queen City continue to flourish along with the rest of you.”
Miller, who began his career in public service at the Meridian Fire Department in 1982, was appointed CAO in August 2021. He has also previously served as Fire Chief, Homeland Security Director and Chief Administrative Officer for the city.
Mayor Jimmie Smith said Miller was a life-long public servant, and he would be missed.
“He’s been here for over 30 years, from my understanding,” he said. “He’s a real smart guy, he’s super smart, and very capable. He’ll be missed."
