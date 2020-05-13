Tilghman advances to the finals on 'The Voice'

Monday night looks to be an exciting night for Meridian pastor Todd Tilghman as the singer advances to the finale in season 18 of "The Voice."
“I am so grateful I am afforded the opportunity to return to my roots,” Tilghman said in a Facebook video following Tuesday night's show. “I am so thankful for all of this. Whatever happens in the finale me, my family and you have already won.
“It’s just the goodness of God.”
Tilghman turned four chairs at the beginning of the season while singing Bob Seger’s “We’ve Got Tonight.” His raspy voice continued to wow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas and viewers throughout the season performing “Ghost in This House,” then Travis Tritt’s “Anymore.”
Tilghman won the most votes on Team Blake after viewers were blown away by his performance of Peter Cetera's "Glory of Love." He sailed his way into the finale soon after his rendition of "Love, Me” by Collin Raye.
Others moving on to the final were Micah Iverson, from Team Kelly Clarkson; Thunderstorm Artis, from Team Nick Jonas; CammWess, from Team John Legend; and Harris, who was saved Tuesday night by fan votes.
Surrounded by his children inside his Cornerstone Church Monday night, Tilghman’s emotional performance wowed the judges, especially Shelton and Clarkson.
Shelton described Tilghman as the happiest person on the planet with more energy than he knows what to do with and more talent than anybody should ever have.
“Todd, it's crazy to see this side of you, I didn’t think I would ever see you cry,” Shelton said.
“If I could sound like a man I would want your voice,” Clarkson said. “You have such a cool storyteller voice.”
The finale of Season 18 of The Voice begins 7 p.m. Monday, May 18. The final episode airs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 on NBC or watch live stream at www.nbc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.