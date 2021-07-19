Threefoot Hotel to feature restaurant, rooftop bar, Starbucks

After several years of renovation, The Threefoot Hotel in downtown Meridian is expected to open this fall.
Jeremy Campbell, the area director of sales for the Fairfield Inn & Suites and the Threefoot Hotel, said the hotel was initially going to be a Courtyard by Marriott property, but Marriott has since given the hotel a boutique hotel licensing. The property will be part of the Tribute Portfolio brand, a boutique hotel brand.
Contractors have spent a few years converting the historic building into a hotel. The project’s architect, John Campo, said earlier this year that the project involves preserving many of the building's historic aspects, such as the elevator doors on the ground floor.
Campbell said the hotel is designed specifically around Meridian. For example, the hotel’s rooftop bar will be called the Boxcar.
“It’s going to have a railway theme to it,” Campbell said.
The bar will have a pizza oven and will offer both outdoor and indoor dining. Flatbreads will be one of the items served at the eatery.
There will also be a restaurant in the building’s lobby called 6:01Local, a reference to the building’s street number and local area code. Campbell said the restaurant “pays homage to Meridian’s railroad past” and will serve sophisticated Southern cuisine.
The lobby level will also include a Starbucks, which is expected to open in December.
The Threefoot Hotel has an Art Deco theme, which includes Art Deco millwork on the first floor.
Campbell said it’s “very, very exciting” that the hotel is opening this fall.
“This project is nothing like Meridian has seen before,” he said. “We’re definitely excited to showcase the experience.”
