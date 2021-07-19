A three-year-old child was killed in an accidental shooting in Newton County over the weekend, officials said.
Deputies responded between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, on Hwy. 503 south of Hickory, Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said. Pennington said deputies performed CPR on the child before paramedics arrived, but the child died.
Pennington said the child's parents were going door-to-door for a revival and briefly left the child in the vehicle. The child found the gun in the glove compartment, and the gun discharged, he said.
The parents are not being charged in the case, Pennington said.
