Three seek Ward 2 seat on Meridian City Council

Three candidates have qualified to run in a special election for the open Ward 2 seat on the Meridian City Council, the city said Thursday. The deadline to qualify was Wednesday and the election is set for April 14.
Tyrone Johnson held the seat but was ousted on Feb. 21 when fellow council members determined he didn’t live in his ward.
Eddie Holt, Dwayne Davis and Scott Bancroft filed paperwork and had the required signatures verified, according to the city clerk's office.
Holt, a retired home builder, said Thursday that he initially had no inclination of running, but was encouraged to do so by Ward 2 residents.
He recently moved to his late mother's home in Ward 2 to qualify, he said.
“I’m a product of Ward 2 and I know the needs of Ward 2,” he said. “I think it’s time for change and so I’m running.”
Holt said he wanted to find more activities for the children of Ward 2, clean up dilapidated houses and hold monthly meetings.
Dwayne Davis, who owns three daycares, said Wednesday that he entered the race to improve economic growth, community development, education and infrastructure.
“Right now, there’s no jobs around here,” he said.
“I’ll be a good council member because I’m up forward, I’m honest…bring the information to you, have meetings on the side,” Davis said.
Scott Bancroft, who owns Safeguard Dement Printing downtown, said Wednesday that he wanted to devote his time to help the city grow and improve.
Bancroft has lived in Ward 2 for 20 years, he said.
“I want our streets to be paved, I want our neighborhoods to be safer and cleaner,” he said. “I want our crime rate to come down. I’d like to see more industry and more jobs.”
Bancroft said his business does printing for the city, but he would give up that work to prevent a conflict of interest, if elected.
