Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, three schools in the Meridian Public School District are transitioning to virtual learning for two weeks.
Oakland Heights switched to virtual learning on Wednesday, while T.J. Harris Lower and Poplar Springs Elementary will make the change Thursday.
Students will return to face-to-face learning on Sept. 7.
Superintendent Amy Carter said the decision was made after a number of teachers and students tested positive or were quarantined for COVID-19, making it difficult to continue face-to-face instruction and supervise students.
“Please know this was not an easy decision," Carter said in a letter to parents. "We continue to make the safety and well-being of our students and staff our number one priority. We know that the best and most effective learning takes place in the classroom... but the circumstances...make that difficult at this time."
Teachers are prepared for virtual learning and will continue instruction while loading assignments through Google Classroom, she said. Zoom links will be provided by the teachers.
Students should follow the guidelines below:
• Pre-K and Kindergarten students will have learning packets sent home with them. Packets will need to be returned to school with these students on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
•Follow their regular school day schedule of 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. through Zoom.
•Access Zoom link through Google Classroom.
• Attend each class to be considered present.
•Log in to class within 10 minutes of the start of the class.
•Email their teacher if they are experiencing problems logging into Zoom.
