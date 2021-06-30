Three suspects have been arrested in connection to shootings at Sunday’s Juneteenth Festival in downtown Meridian, police say.
Meridian Police Department Police Chief Chris Read said some of the suspects, who he did not identify, were charged with felon in possession of weapons. The police department has filed other charges as well, he said.
The incident began when a fight occurred at the festival near city hall Sunday evening. Shots were fired, but no one was hit. As the crowd dispersed, another altercation occurred, and a couple more shots were fired in the area of 24th Avenue between 7th and 8th Street, Read said. No one was hit by the gunfire. The shots were fired between 8:30 and 9 p.m., Read said.
He said police also took weapons from some individuals who were at the scene.
