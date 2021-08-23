Thomas Howard joins The Star newsroom

Thomas Howard, an award-winning Mississippi journalist, has joined The Meridian Star newsroom, where he will cover city and county government, economic development and other areas.
Howard has worked as a journalist in Newton County, Greenville and Starkville, as well as Anniston, Alabama, earning recognition for his business reporting, political coverage and social commentary columns.
He is a graduate of Mississippi State University and the University of Alabama.
“I’m excited to be joining The Meridian Star,” Howard said. “Meridian has such a rich community. From growing downtown revitalization, the Threefoot building nearing completion and new city officials, people are invested in their community and are working to bring opportunities to the area. It’s an honor to be able to share in that and report on their efforts.”
When not chasing a story, Howard enjoys spending time with his two rescue dogs, baking and exploring Mississippi’s national forests.
He can be contacted at thoward@themeridianstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.