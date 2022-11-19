Meridian Police Department Chief Deborah Naylor Young called on all Meridian residents Saturday to help put a stop to violent crime in the Queen City.
“The gunshots, the shooting, the crime has to stop,” she said. “The killing of these young men, young women, innocent bystanders has to stop.”
In a press conference at Meridian Police Department, Young said her officers were on the streets every day to do what they can, but any lasting solution to crime must also involve the community.
Young's comments came after a shooting on Thursday that left a 17-year-old dead.
“We need the help from the community because we are losing our young people,” she said. “We cannot do this alone. It is not something the Meridian Police Department can be solely responsible for.”
MPD needs the community to report crimes when they happen and give police information that can lead to the arrests of violent criminals in the city, Young said. Instead of spreading negativity on social media, she said, residents should become part of the solution.
“Instead of getting on social media and everywhere else and bad mouthing Meridian Police Department, lets come together as a community with the Meridian Police Department and make this work,” she said.
Young said people forget that MPD officers also live in the community. The frustrations residents have about crime are the same frustrations the officers have, and even she has ties to the community, she said.
“My concerns are just like your’s,” she said. “I have family here. I grew up here.”
To those committing the crimes and doing the shooting, Young said guns are “a coward's way of doing things.” Meridian Police Department, she said, will find those responsible and seek the maximum penalty the law allows.
“You are killing innocent people,” she said.
Young called on every Meridian resident to do their part to curb crime, whether its filing a report at the station, joining a neighborhood watch program or getting involved in other ways. Together, she said, Meridian residents can take their community back.
“This is our community,” she said. “This isn’t your community. This isn’t my community. This is all of our community, and in order to make it work it takes each and every one of us.”
Heading into the holiday season Young said her officers would be stepping up patrols, with additional units being planned in high crime areas.
For residents, she said, making sure car doors are locked, removing valuables and being watchful can go a long way in deterring burglars looking to steal holiday gifts.
The Meridian Police Department is growing, Young said, and the officers, while young, are doing the best they can to keep the city safe. Looking forward, she said the department is working to re-form its SWAT team and gang unit to add additional tools MPD can use in pursuing criminals.
Residents with information about criminal activity are encouraged to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or stop by MPD headquarters at 510 22nd Avenue. Those concerned about meeting face to face with an investigator can always leave a note as well, Young said.
Any information identifying those who make a report is kept confidential, she said, and will not be shared.
“We need help with giving us information, giving us names, so that we can work more diligently out here,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.