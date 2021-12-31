THE YEAR IN REVIEW: Smith wins mayor's race, pledges to move city forward

After he was sworn into office on July 1, Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith pledged to do everything he can to improve the city.
“We have a jewel,” Smith said during a lively inauguration ceremony at the Temple Theatre. “We've gotta just make it shine.”
The ceremony marked the end of Percy Bland’s eight years as mayor. During his tenure, the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian was created, the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience opened and city employees’ pay increased.
Smith, Bland’s successor, is also a veteran public servant. Born in Chicago, Smith moved to Meridian as a teenager and has spent all of his adult life in the Queen City. When he first arrived in Meridian, he worked at Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Health Systems.
He then joined the Meridian Police Department, where he had stints in the patrol division, the detective division and the SWAT Team. He then served as a Lauderdale County supervisor for 20 years. Smith went on to work for a bonding company called Government Consultants before retiring a few years ago.
“I see this as a great opportunity for our city, and my heart goes out to our city,” Smith told the audience as he teared up. “We can do better, and we need your help to do that.”
The five City Council members were also sworn in on July 1.
Republican George Thomas, who has held the Ward 1 seat since 1985, said “a lot of good things are going to happen in Meridian in the next few months.” Two examples, according to Thomas, are the 22nd Avenue beautification project and new lighting for the section of I-20 that goes through Meridian.
Democrat Dwayne Davis of Ward 2 said his main goal is “to help others who can’t help themselves.” Davis was elected for the first time in a special election in June 2020 and was re-elected this June.
New council member Joseph Norwood said some of his goals in Ward 3 are to provide a positive environment for Meridian’s youth, increase opportunities for the city’s citizens and work with Lauderdale County to “drive Meridian forward.” Norwood succeeds Fannie Johnson, who lost to Norwood in the runoff for the Democratic primary.
Romande Gail Walker, the new Ward 4 council member, is succeeding Kim Houston, who had an unsuccessful bid for mayor. Walker spoke about the importance of positive affirmation. “City of Meridian, we’re beautiful," she told the crowd. "We’re beautiful and we’re going somewhere."
Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey of Ward 5 is succeeding Weston Lindemann, who had an unsuccessful bid for mayor. “This election, in my opinion, was about listening to your questions, concerns, ideas,” Lindsey said. “And I pledge to continue to seek out and be guided by your input.”
