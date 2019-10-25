The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial with a mobile education center, will make a stop Nov. 14-17 at Bluff Park in Columbia.
The display will be open 24 hours a day and is free to the public, according to a news release from The Wall That Heals Committee in Columbia.
The display honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. armed forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who died as a result of the war in Vietnam.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the organization that built Vietnam Memorial, known as The Wall, in 1982, created the mobile display for those who are unable to visit the memorial in Washington, D.C.
“VVMF is pleased to bring The Wall That Heals” mobile exhibit to Columbia to allow local veterans and their family members a chance to visit The Wall and honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed,” Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF, said in a statement. “We hope if provides an opportunity for healing and an educational experience for the whole community on the impact of the Vietnam War on America.”
Nearly 400,000 people visited an all-new The Wall That Heals exhibit in 2018, according to the news release. Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in more than 500 U.S. communities in addition to an April 1999 tour of the Four Provinces of Ireland and a visit to Canada in 2005.
The visit, also, includes an educational experience for local schools and organizations on the history of the Vietnam era and The Wall.
The Wall replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. Like the original memorial, The Wall That Heals is erected in a chevron-shape and visitors can do name rubbings of individual service member’s names on The Wall. The names are listed in order of date of casualty and alphabetically on each day.
The Wall That Heals is transported in a 53-foot trailer. When parked, the trailer opens with exhibits built into its sides, allowing it to serve as a mobile Education Center telling the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the divisive era in American history.
For more information, see the Facebook page The Wall That Heals Columbia, MS or call The Wall That Heals Columbia Committee Chairman Carlton Thornhill 601-408-5165.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.