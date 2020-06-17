Meridian pastor Todd Tilghman, 2020 winner of “The Voice,” will be performing in a residency at The Theatre Of The Stars in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Tilghman, a 42-year-old father of eight, will take the stage every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night throughout the month of July at the venue that was formerly known as Memories Theatre.
Tilghman said he is excited about the residency for more than one reason.
“A live audience is going to be so much fun, and I also get to kind of see what I’ve got on a platform outside the church,” Tilghman said. “Plus I love the Smokies!”
He will be singing a lot of his favorite songs, some from his time on “The Voice”, songs that are important to him, and songs that are fun to sing, Tilghman said.
Tilghman is progressing on other entertainment plans beyond Pigeon Forge, too.
“I’m working toward getting an album or EP out as soon as possible,” Tilghman said. “We’re also working on a book project with Tricia Goyer, who is a phenomenal and accomplished author.
“There will certainly be a hometown show or two. In addition to those things, there are some other exciting announcements that will be forthcoming.”
One of those potential announcements – a reality show based on the everyday life of the Tilghman family by Guy and Amber Lia, owners of Storehouse Media Group, a faith-friendly and family-friendly TV and film production company in Los Angeles, Calif.
“We are incredibly honored and excited to announce we are working very hard to put together an unscripted reality show based around the Tilghman family,” according to Guy Lia in a live announcement on Team Todd Facebook page Wednesday.
“We are excited to follow all the adventures in the amazing way the Tilghman family are finding their “voice.”
“We need all of you to pray the right thing will happen and a network will pick it up,” Tilghman said in the live announcement. “We are over the moon about it.”
Tilghman, pastor of Cornerstone Church in Meridian, will be getting help with his church responsibilities.
"For now, leading the church will be a team effort between me and several wonderful people who serve there by my side," Tilghman said.
Tilghman “Holy Hopped” his way to becoming the champion of season 18 of “The Voice” on May 19, having built a fan following along the way.
Tilghman wowed judges, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend with his rendition of Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band’s “We’ve Got Tonight” during “The Voice” blind auditions back in February, receiving the first four chair turn of season 18.
If You Go
For Tickets and more Information: www.theatreofthestarspf.com or call: (888) 512-5755
