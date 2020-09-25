The Voice winner Todd Tilghman looks ahead to concert, book, recording

Meridian pastor Todd Tilghman is proving it’s never too late or you’re never too old to shoot for the stars.
Since being crowned the Season 18 champion in the first-ever remote finale of NBC's The Voice in May, Tilghman has been holy hopping from one place to another making appearances, doing commercials, entertaining, or pursuing what is next on the horizon.
Since July he has been performing on stage at The Theatre Of The Stars in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The limited engagement continues through the month of October and will end just in time for his first hometown concert Nov. 5 at the historic Temple Theater in Meridian. Tilghman is excited by the thought.
I was always going to do a show at home, and I am actually thrilled to do it,” Tilghman said. “It also feels humbling and nice to be able to do it – to bring it full circle and bring it home.”
As far as his residency at the Theatre of the Stars, Tilghman said the shows have gone great even though sometimes the crowds are small.
“When there are a lot of people in town the crowds are bigger, but we still have a fun time with a small group,” he said. “I try my best to give the same energy in every show no matter what. I’ve been really grateful for this experience, and also grateful to the people who have made the trip to come here and see me.
“I just hope they know it means so much to me because it’s a long trip with expenses. I myself, have actually grown accustomed to the drive. People tell me it gives me time to think. I jokingly tell them, though I’m not really joking – it gives me time to overthink.”
Also in the works for Tilghman, a father of eight, is a new book entitled “Every Little Win” published by Nelson Books, which is part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing. Tilghman said the book focuses on his family and how little victories continue to build up their faith.
“A lot of people saw me when I went on national TV and that drew a lot of attention, but what they didn’t see is all these little victories that are happening all the time,” Tilghman said. “Hopefully they can read the book and understand that translates directly into their own lives with whatever they are dealing with.
“A lot of times we look for the big grand victory and sometimes it is just these little wins. That’s how life is built and that’s kind of the premise of the book. I am very excited about it.”
Tilghman said because of a contract with The Voice he can’t release original music at this time but has made a CD of songs he has performed onstage in Pigeon Forge.
“I am so very overwhelmingly grateful to have had the experience I had on The Voice and to win, but it’s also not quite as easy and glamorous as it might seem,” Tilghman said. “There has been a process where we are working out what we are going to do with the record label and in that process, you can’t really release new music because you are in contract with them.
“I didn’t even release the CD on digital platforms, we are just making CDs. The album is coming. I just don’t know if it will be an album, single, or EP first."
As for original music, Tilghman said he has been writing with some fellow Meridianites and others who are connected with music whom he has good relationships with.
“It’s all new to me and I am just relying on other people who know what they are doing,” Tilghman said. “I am just trying to put in the work and do my part. I will do the work, I will drive the miles, I will sing the songs, sit and brainstorm, but the rest I will rely on people who can do those things.
“That’s what a team is.”
Tilghman has also kept in contact with fellow contestants from The Voice such as Thunderstorm Artis, who recently made a trip to Meridian and also appeared on stage with him at The Theater Of The Stars, as well as John Mullins, and recently he had lunch with Darious Lyles in Nashville. Tilghman also stays in contact with his coach from The Voice, Blake Shelton.
“I don’t contact Blake a lot because he is really busy, but when I reach out to him he has been really good to help me at his earliest convenience,” Tilghman said. “Sometimes I will text him and say, “I’m still waiting on that stage invitation. We are not like best pals or anything, but we do have a good relationship where I feel I can joke around with him.”
Tilghman anticipated his winning The Voice and time away would create a change at Cornerstone Church in Meridian where he pastors.
“I have always been the one to preach to the congregation that God takes you into those places that are uncomfortable, and you have to sort of do the uncomfortable things sometimes,” Tilghman said. “This change is really uncomfortable for me, but I know it is necessary.
“If we, and I include myself, pay attention we will see that God is always preparing us for what is next. I feel the same thing about those people at Cornerstone that I’ve served alongside all these years. God was preparing them for what is next just like he was preparing me.”
Tilghman said at this time he is not sure what the trajectory of his life will be, but long before he auditioned for The Voice he knew in his heart some changes were coming.
“I don’t necessarily ask people to remain loyal to me or my following as much as for us to just stay friends together and remain loyal to each other,” Tilghman said. “I want them to know I love them so much and that is a really big deal to me. I am so grateful for everything people have done for me and how they have supported me.
“I want people to know whatever it is that’s suppose to come in their life – it’s never too late and you are never too old.”
