The Meridian Star is accepting candidate announcements for the upcoming elections. Announcements are limited to 300 words and should be accompanied by a color headshot of the candidate.
Announcements should include your name, age, the office you are seeking, political affiliation and relevant experience. Announcements are limited to Lauderdale County candidates and state officials whose district includes Lauderdale County.
Announcements may be submitted to editor@themeridianstar.com.
Please include your contact information in the email.
