'The Sound of Music' opens Thursday at Meridian Little Theatre

The hills are alive with the sound of music once again as Meridian Little Theatre presents their second show of the 88th season, “The Sound of Music” The legendary Rodgers and Hammerstein musical runs from Thursday, Dec. 10 through Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. with a Sunday 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 13.
With a cast of more than 50 members, the play marks the fourth time MLT has presented this beloved classic.
Dennis Gleason, guest director, is excited for newcomers, regulars, and seasoned veterans of the theatre. Tom Fair, Penny McKinnis, Margaret Remy, and Debbie Talley return, having performed in earlier productions.
McKinnis, who plays Sister Sophia, fondly recalls her experiences along the years at MLT. She first appeared in “The Boyfriend” at the 52nd Street playhouse, and her parents met at an MLT audition many years ago when the productions were at Key Field.
Leading the cast are Emily Harrington as Maria, Jason Clayton as Captain VonTrapp, Tiffany McGehee as Mother Abbess, and playing the seven Von Trapp children are Rachel Thaggard, Tripp Morrow, Piper Gonzalez, Lucy Van Veckhoven, Adam Thaggard, Valerie Purvis, and Sadie Stewart.
The youngest cast member, 7-year-old Stewart, makes her stage debut as Gretl and has been singing the songs from the Sound of Music since she was two years old.
Gleason explains this is the perfect time for this particular show, which focuses on family, positivity, perseverance, and forgiveness.
“Lately, the world has been ‘climbing every mountain,’ and this play will celebrate just that,” he said. “We are presenting the stage version of this musical, so audiences can expect all of their old favorites as well as some extra songs not featured in the movie.”
The ten-member live orchestra will be a bonus as well.
Gleason adds that this production is unique in that it combines actors and actresses who belong to large families, and many of those family members will share the stage.
“We have two husbands and wives, a father and a daughter, a mother and a daughter, an aunt and a niece, as well as siblings and cousins,” he said.
MLT will follow all COVID-19 guidelines as imposed by the state of Mississippi. All patrons must wear masks inside the facility, and social distancing will be practiced with seating.
More information
First-nighter tickets are $50 and include a special boxed meal. General Admission tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors, students, and veterans. There is no reserved seating available, and tickets will not be sold online. Guests may purchase tickets at the box office or call 601-482-6371 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All seats will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
