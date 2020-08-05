Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up to provide new school supplies to local children during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign Friday, Aug. 7 - Sunday Aug. 9 at the following locations: 1733 2nd St. in Meridian, 2400 Highway 19 N in Meridian, 3310-A Highway 39 North in Meridian, 231 Eastside Dr. in Newton and 1002 W Beacon St. in Philadelphia.
This year, the campaign is one of more than 4,500 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. Shoppers can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store.
“There are some children in our community whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance. We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus,” stated Lt. Tamara Robb, The Salvation Army of Meridian Corps Officer, in a news release.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has provided more than 65 million meals through a combination of prepared meals and food boxes, 1.45 million nights of safe shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to more than 778,000 people, in addition to the financial assistance, hygiene kits, and youth programs the organization provides in almost every zip code in America.
Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services that help them overcome poverty and economic hardships.
All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need.
