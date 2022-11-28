The Salvation Army offers more ways to give

The Salvation Army is making it easier than ever to support its Red Kettle Campaign online.
As America moves toward becoming a cashless society, The Salvation Army is making it possible for donations to be given digitally.
The Red Kettle Campaign is the organization’s primary fundraiser and largely determines the programs and services the organization can provide for the holidays and throughout the year.
“Our challenge is that requests for assistance have almost doubled, but we are experiencing a decline in Red Kettle donations due to reduced retail foot traffic and most people carrying less cash,” Lt. Roy Fisher, Officer for The Salvation Army of Meridian, said in a news release.
The Salvation Army has seen an increasing number of working families fall into housing insecurity and increased financial hardship due to the historical price increases for food, automobiles, rents, and gasoline.
In addition to the kettles outside storefronts, community members can now donate to The Salvation Army’s Virtual Red Kettle from their phones or computers.
“We’re excited about this new opportunity for our supporters to set up their virtual Salvation Army red kettle, either as an individual or as part of a team. Spread the word on social media and challenge your friends, family members, or coworkers to donate and help reach your fundraising goal. Please go to meridiankettle.org to set up your kettle,” Fisher added.
The Salvation Army’s peer-to-peer fundraising campaign, the #RedKettleChallenge, aims to inspire the community to gather with friends and family to raise $1,000 by either starting their own virtual fundraiser or registering to ring the bell for a day.
The Salvation Army’s fundraising goal is $94,000. Donations fund more than just holiday meals; they provide a family with an opportunity for stable housing and food security.
“The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays here in Meridian,” Fisher said. “This means we can serve a meal to someone hungry, help keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide assistance and hope to those in crisis for months to come.”
Also, The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on physical Red Kettle signs allowing shoppers to scan their phones to make digital donations.
“We’ve also added Apple Pay, PayPal, and Venmo,” said Lt. Fisher. “As fewer people carry cash, this is a simple and convenient way to give, especially for our younger donors.”
