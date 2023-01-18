The Salvation Army Meridian is working across state lines to help those affected by tornadoes in Selma, Alabama.
A storm system moving across the Southeast spawned tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia resulting in at least nine deaths.
In a news statement, The Salvation Army Meridian Commanding Officer Lt. Roy Fisher said The Salvation Army has a long history of being the first to lend a hand after disaster strikes and the organization looked to continue that legacy in Selma.
Residents looking to help Alabamians impacted by the storms can visit helpsalvationarmy.org and select the “Selma, AL Tornado.” Donations can also be made via telephone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
Fisher said any funds designated for Selma will be sent to assist in whatever way they can.
“All donations specified for the Selma relief efforts will be sent to them to assist in any whey that they can,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.