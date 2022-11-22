The Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

Residents and volunteers joined The Salvation Army on Monday at Uptown Meridian to celebrate the kick off of the annual Red Kettle Campaign.
The Salvation Army Meridian Commanding Officer Lt. Roy Fisher said the Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year with the funds raised seeing the organization’s programs through the next 12 months.
“The funds that are raised through our Red Kettle Campaign is supposed to last us throughout the year,” he said. “We depend on the community to keeps us going.”
Fisher said The Salvation Army has been around for 120 years and hopes to have another 120 years. However, he said, the organization couldn’t exist without the community investing their time and resources in The Salvation Army’s programs.
“We’re really excited about what’s happening,” he said. “Just being able to out here and to be out throughout the community, it is so important that we have the support which we do have.
“We can’t thank the community enough for what they do for us throughout the year but especially around the Christmas season.”
The Salvation Army Meridian’s 2022 Red Kettle Campaign has a fundraising goal of $94,000, which will go directly toward helping more than 562 children and seniors across the East Mississippi area, Fisher said. Over the previous year, the organization provided more than 14,000 meals in addition to the emotional and spiritual support programs.
As the nation sees costs rise due to inflation, Fisher said The Salvation Army Meridian was expecting to see a 25% increase in the number of people it serves. The increased need puts additional pressure on this year’s Red Kettle Campaign to be a success.
“The amount we raise with Kettles will directly impact how many families we can serve throughout the coming year,” Fisher said. “By participating in the Red Kettle Challenge, you can change lives.”
With the Red Kettle Campaign underway the iconic red kettles and accompanying bell ringers will be stationed throughout the East Mississippi area, Fisher said. In Meridian, bell ringers will be stationed at Walmart locations, Sam’s Club, Cost Saver, Uptown Meridian and Hobby Lobby. Additional kettles will go up in Newton and Philadelphia as staffing permits, he said.
As residents’ holiday shopping habits evolve, so to does the Red Kettle Campaign. This year, Fisher said, each Red Kettle will have a QR code to let those who may not carry cash donate digitally. A virtual red kettle will be available both through the QR codes and online at meridiankettte.org to make it easy for residents to donate, he said.
“It’s really a great way that if you don’t carry cash, you can still give directly to the red kettles,” he said.
Fisher said The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to man the kettles throughout the campaign. Whether its a family, a civic organization, a business or club, he said any and all individuals and groups are invited to sign up and participate in the event.
“This is a great time for families to spend sometime together and give back to the community,” he said. “It’s also great for organizations, churches, Sunday school classes, even businesses to get a thing going.”
This year, volunteers who sign up can join in the Red Kettle Challenge at meridiankettle.org to start a campaign to raise $1,000, Fisher said. Individuals and groups participating in the challenge will be able to share their fundraiser on social media to reach their goal.
For more information about the Red Kettle Campaign or how to volunteer, contact The Salvation Army Meridian at 601-483-6156 or visit them on Facebook or online at salvationarmyalm.org/meridian.
