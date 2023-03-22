The Salvation Army Meridian will close the doors of its church on 6th Avenue Sunday as the corps moves its final services to the new offices on 25th Avenue.
A final church service at the old location will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday to mark the end of The Salvation Army’s time on 6th Avenue.
The Salvation Army Meridian Commanding Officer Lt. Roy Fisher said the corps, which has provided support to the Meridian community since 1902, made the decision to move to a newer facility to bring all its services under one roof and ensure the programs and services depended on by so many were ready to meet the needs of the community in the modern times.
Fisher said the first meeting in The Salvation Army Meridian’s new chapel at 1115 25th Avenue will be held on Palm Sunday, April 2, with special guests in attendance. Any and all members of the community are invited to attend the service to mark both the milestone for the holiday and the milestone for the corps.
For more information about The Salvation Army Meridian, visit salvationarmyalm.org/meridian or call 601-483-6156.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.