Volunteers Mechelle Hudnall, Stanley Wright and Joyce Ricks give tours of The Salvation Army's new location Tuesday.
The Salvation Army's Capt. Tamara Robb, center, shows Meridian City Council member Romande Walker, left, and Mayor Jimmie Smith around the recreation room Tuesday at The Salvation Army's new location on 25th Avenue.
Debby Delshad works to prepare salads to go with the evening meal The Salvation Army provides for those in need.
The Salvation Army celebrates 120 years
photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Residents and community leaders visited The Salvation Army’s new 25th Avenue location Tuesday for tours, cookies and cake as the organization celebrated 120 years of community service. The event served a dual purpose to both celebrate the milestone and allow the community to see the organization’s new space.
Memorial services for Ms. Mattie Barnes will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., at First Enterprise Baptist Church, Enterprise. A visitation will not be held. Arrangements entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
Memorial services for Mr. Frederick Payton will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian. A visitation will not be held. Arrangements entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
Graveside services for Ms. Laura Walk will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Shiloh MBC Cemetery, Causeyville. A visitation will not be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
PHILADELPHIA [ndash] Funeral Services for Mary Weathers Posey will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at McClain-Hayes Chapel with Bro. Randy Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow in McLain Chapel Cemetery. Mary, 93, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022, at Atwood Care Home. Bo…
