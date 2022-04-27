photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

The Salvation Army celebrates 120 years

Volunteers Mechelle Hudnall, Stanley Wright and Joyce Ricks give tours of The Salvation Army's new location Tuesday.

 
The Salvation Army celebrates 120 years

The Salvation Army's Capt. Tamara Robb, center, shows Meridian City Council member Romande Walker, left, and Mayor Jimmie Smith around the recreation room Tuesday at The Salvation Army's new location on 25th Avenue.
The Salvation Army celebrates 120 years

Debby Delshad works to prepare salads to go with the evening meal The Salvation Army provides for those in need.

Residents and community leaders visited The Salvation Army’s new 25th Avenue location Tuesday for tours, cookies and cake as the organization celebrated 120 years of community service. The event served a dual purpose to both celebrate the milestone and allow the community to see the organization’s new space.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video