With Christmas fast approaching, the Salvation Army of Meridian is distributing Angel Tree Gifts to 562 children and seniors this week.
“We are experiencing a greater number of families requesting assistance this year, and don’t want any child to go without this Christmas,” said Lt. Roy Fisher, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “We are grateful for and dependent on community support to help deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”
Fisher said the agency is grateful to those who adopted angels or hosted toy drives this year, including the Meridian High School PTO, a car show at Family Fish Camp, Parrish Tractors, and BWI.
The Salvation Army kicked off its toy distribution on Tuesday at the Neshoba Baptist Church with its gift distribution for Neshoba County.
On Thursday, Dec. 16, the agency will host its Lauderdale and Kemper County distribution at The Salvation Army Distribution Center, 1161 Bonita Lakes Circle, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We are forever grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army at Christmas and all year round. We have to take an opportunity to thank the Uptown Meridian Mall for donating our distribution center to us,” Fisher added.
