The Salvation Army asks citizens to help unadopted angels

The Salvation Army Meridian is asking the community for help as almost 60 children and seniors remain unadopted on the Angel Tree.
The Angel Tree is an annual program that allows citizens to purchase Christmas gifts for an anonymous child or senior whose parents or caregivers may not have the means to provide gifts on their own. Each year, The Salvation Army Meridian provides gifts for more than 400 children across its East Mississippi service area.
The Salvation Army Meridian Commanding Officer Lt. Roy Fisher said the impact of inflation on local families is being seen this holiday season as requests for assistance skyrocket.
“This year we have seen a tremendous increase in our social services request, the combination of inflation and low income in east Mississippi has left many of our neighbors in great need this Christmas season,” Fisher said. “Many are choosing between keeping the lights on and putting food on the table. We need your help to bring a joyful Christmas to hundreds of children this year.”
Angel Trees, which are decorated with cards relaying an angel’s age, gender, clothing size and Christmas wish list, are set up in all Citizen National Bank branches, all Walmart Supercenters in Meridian, Newton and Philadelphia and Uptown Meridian mall.
Residents can also adopt angels by calling The Salvation Army Meridian at 601-483-6156.
For those who have already adopted angels, Fisher said purchased gifts can be returned to the same location where the angel was adopted, bring them by The Salvation Army Meridian at 1115 25th Ave, or residents can purchase gifts online and have them shipped to The Salvation Army.
For more information about shipping gifts to The Salvation Army contact Alexis Hendrix at 601-483-6156 or go online to salvationarmyalm.org/meridian.
The deadline for angels to be adopted and gifts returned is December 7, Fisher said, and The Salvation Army needs the community’s help to make sure all angels receive a gift this Christmas.
“The Salvation Army is relying on donors in the community to help make Christmas bright this year for hundreds of children and seniors in the Meridian area this year,“ he said.
