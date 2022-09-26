The Salvation Army announces Angel Tree sign-up

As the holiday season rapidly approaches, The Salvation Army announced sign-up days for its annual Angel Tree program.
The Angel Tree program helps provide presents, clothes and food to children in need on Christmas morning. The Salvation Army Meridian serves more than 450 children throughout East Mississippi each year.
The Salvation Army Meridian Commanding Officer Lt. Roy Fisher said this year’s program is expected to be even busier as families throughout the country struggle with high inflation.
“We are already seeing a greater number of our neighbors experiencing economic insecurity,” Fisher said. “Christmas demands and expectations can be overwhelming for families experiencing financial and housing stress and uncertainty. We are committed to serving these families at Christmas, helping children experience the magic of Christmas, and reducing the anxiety for parents trying to provide food and presents during the holiday season.”
This year, The Salvation Army Angel Tree program will also include senior angels to help share the holiday spirit to residents in need who are 60-years or older. Fisher said he was glad to be able to include seniors in this year’s angel tree.
“That’s something I’m really excited about,” he said.
Sign-ups for the Angel tree will be:
• Senior angels — Oct. 3-6 from 1-4 p.m.
• Angel Tree — Oct. 10-12 form 1-4 p.m. and Oct. 13 from 1-6:30 p.m.
• Neshoba County — Oct. 18 from noon to 2 p.m.
• Newton County — Oct. 20 from 10a.m. to noon.
Seniors, parents and/or caregivers can apply for the Angel Tree program online at saangeltree.org or in person at The Salvation Army Meridian office, 1115 25th Avenue. All applications are made by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 601-483-6156.
Adding the online application process was also new to the Angel Tree program this year, Fisher said. The hope, he said, was that being able to apply online would be easier on residents and wouldn’t require making an appointment and coming into the office.
This year, Fisher said, Angel Trees are planned at Citizens Bank, Uptown Mall and the super Wal-Marts on Highway 19 and 2nd Street in Meridian and the super Wal-Mart in Philadelphia. Another Angel Tree will be put up in Newton County, but the location is still being confirmed, he said.
Taking the Angel Tree online also opens the doors for more people to adopt angels, Fisher said. Residents who want to adopt angels but can’t get to one of the trees will be able to adopt their angel from their computer.
The Angel Trees are scheduled to go up November 1 with a kick-off event at Citizens Bank, Fisher said. More information about the trees and the online adoptions will be announced closer to the kick-off event.
Red Kettle
In addition to the Angel Tree program, The Salvation Army Meridian is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is set to kick-off November 14, with kettles going out the same day.
Fisher said The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers to be bell ringers throughout the campaign, and all are invited to come participate in the holiday tradition.
Those interested in volunteering can call The Salvation Army Meridian at 601-483-6156 or email Lt. Roy Fisher at roy.fisher@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Fisher, who took over as commander of The Salvation Army Meridian earlier this year, said the community had always strongly supported both the Angel Tree and Red Kettle programs, and he looked forward to continuing helping those in need.
“Thank you for your continued support of the work of The Salvation Army Meridian, proudly serving Lauderdale, Kemper, Neshoba, and Newton Counties,” he said. “With the public's generosity, The Salvation Army will continue to provide help and hope to individuals and families in need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.