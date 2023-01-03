The race is on: candidates line up to qualify for 2023 elections

More than 20 current and aspiring elected officials lined up outside the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office on Tuesday as the qualifying period for the 2023 election opened at 8 a.m.

Positions up for grabs this year include county supervisors, sheriff, coroner, circuit clerk, chancery clerk, tax assessor, tax collector, county attorney, district attorney, and justice court judges.

Statewide and state district offices will also be featured on the ballot include state representatives, state senators, all three transportation commissioners and three public service commissioners, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, attorney general and more.

Candidates running for local office qualify at the circuit clerk’s office while statewide and state district positions, as well as the district attorney race, submit their qualifying paperwork to the Secretary of State’s office.

All candidates have until 5 p.m. on February 1 to fill out the qualifying forms and pay their fees to be featured on the ballot.

Candidates qualified for county offices include:

County Attorney

County Attorney Tommy Horne has filed qualifying papers to seek another term.

Sheriff

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun will face off in the Republican primary against Ricky Roberts to decide who will succeed current Sheriff Billy Sollie. Sollie announced he would be retiring at the end of this term.

Roberts is a Justice Court Judge.

Chancery Clerk

Chancery Clerk Carolyn Mooney has filed qualifying papers to seek another term.

Circuit Clerk

Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson has filed qualifying papers to seek another term.

Tax Assessor

Tax Assessor James Rainey has filed qualifying papers to seek another term.

Tax Collector

Tax Collector Doris Spidle has filed qualifying papers to seek another term.

Coroner

Stella McMahan and District 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells have qualified to run to succeed Clayton Cobler as coroner.

Supervisor District 1

Chris Bullock and Devin Snowden have submitted qualifying paperwork to succeed Jonathan Wells as District 1 Supervisor.

Supervisor District 2

District 2 Supervisor Wayman Newell has filed qualifying papers to seek another term.

Supervisor District 3

District 3 Supervisor Josh Todd has filed qualifying papers to seek another term.

Supervisor District 4

District 4 Supervisor Joseph “Joe” Norwood has filed qualifying papers to seek another term.

Supervisor District 5

District 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge has filed qualifying papers to seek another term.

Justice Court Judge 1

Candidates Merritt Barry, Charles Graham and David Rosenbaum Jr. have qualified to run as Justice Court Judge 1. The winner of the election will succeed Ricky Roberts, who is running for sheriff.

Justice Court Judge 2

No candidates qualified as of Tuesday.

Justice Court Judge 3

Justic Court Judge Paul E Earley II has filed qualifying papers to seek another term.

Justice Court Judge 4

Justice Court Judge Buck Roberts has filed qualifying papers to seek another term.

Constable District 1

Constable Tommie Coker has filed qualifying papers to seek another term.

Constable District 2

No candidates qualified as of Tuesday.

Constable District 3

Constable Mike Myers has filed qualifying papers to seek another term.

Constable District 4

No candidates qualified as of Tuesday.

Constable District 5

Constable Lee “Chuck” Roberts has filed qualifying papers to seek another term.

All the candidates filing papers are Republicans, except for District 4 Supervisor Joseph “Joe” Norwood, who is a Democrat.