The Preserve at Meridian, a new senior living community, located at 4360 Highway 39, is looking to raise the bar by offering resort-style living to Meridian’s older residents.
As it sets to open, The Preserve, opened its doors Thursday to local families to see a reimagined senior care facility that provides the freedom of home living without the upkeep.
The Preserve at Meridian Marketing Director Pamela McKnight said the facility offers three distinct levels of care to meet a variety of needs.
The Preserve, she said, offers independent living with individual cottages spread throughout the 20 acre campus, assisted living rooms for those needing a little extra care and a memory care wing for patients with Alzheimer's or dementia.
Regardless of what level of care residents choose, McKnight said The Preserve will be full of activities, amenities and ways to get involved. Large common areas and courtyards will offer opportunities to mingle, a restaurant-style dining room provides meals prepared by an in-house chef and a theater and game rooms offer everything from movie night to poker tournaments for residents to relax and have fun.
“We even have a salon,” she said.
The goal of The Preserve, McKnight said, is to offer residents the same freedoms and opportunities they had in their own homes while providing the assistance they need to thrive.
Whether a resident needs light housekeeping in their stand-alone cottage, help getting to a doctor’s appointment or round-the-clock care, she said The Preserve looks to meet seniors where they are and help them succeed.
