The past meets the present during the 17th annual Soule' Live Steam Festival in Meridian

The past and the present merge every year the first weekend in November during the annual Soule' Live Steam Festival in Meridian.
From those who remember what Soule' Steam Feed Works was like in its prime, to those who come to the festival today to learn what that time was like, the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum at the old Soule' foundry and machine shop puts it all together.
This weekend marked the 17th Live Steam Festival as it attracts more and more interest from those near and far.
YouTube sensation @ABom79 came to the festival this year, in part, to introduce the event to his 337,000 subscribers on YouTube.
Adam Booth traveled from Pensacola, Florida, where he’s worked as a machinist in his own shop since 2013
“This is one of the best shops around” Booth said.
His trip to Meridian last year left him wanting a return trip, and Saturday, he said, this one “doesn’t disappoint.”
Jim and Kathy Quashnock came from Texas with their Gebr Bruder Fairground Organ, a 1925 Airophon Model for their fourth festival.
“This festival is like no other,” said Jim Quashnock, a member of the Carousel Organ Association of America. “You can travel up north; you can travel to the United Kingdom, but this one of the best events we’ve seen.”
Brian Warren, division chair of Industrial Technology at Meridian Community College, is a perennial volunteer at the festival.
This year, he teaches his students at MCC the basics of Industrial Technology, but he got his start working at Soule when he was in high school.
After graduation, he continued as an apprentice from 1996-2000.
“Even though my students are working with modern technology, the same principles are used today as they were back then,” he said.
Warren has asked his students to volunteer at the Museum and the Festival for more than 10 years.
“I think it’s important that today’s learners understand the tools and technologies of the past that are on display here,” he said.
77-year-old Harlan Davis, remembers the heyday of Soule Steam Feed Works, and called it a Meridian staple.
“My friends and I came to that front office for our work,” Davis said. “We couldn’t have made it without Soule. To see it today, it is hard to believe so much time has passed.”
From blacksmithing, to woodworking, to running the belt-driven machine shop, festival-goers enjoyed the opportunity to see the history of manufacturing in America up close and personal.
Greg Hatcher, executive director of the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum at Soule Steam Feed Works was pleased with the turnout.
“Even with the cool temperatures, we have people here today from as far away as Vermont,” he said. “We couldn’t do this without our volunteers, our corporate sponsors, and our financial partners.”
The Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum is located at 1808 Fourth St., downtown Meridian. The museum is open for guided tours Tuesday through Saturday at 9:30 and 11 a.m., and 1:30 p.m.
