The Meridian Star Users Guide

The Meridian Star welcomes opportunities to keep our community informed and engaged. While reporters and advertising staff connect with their sources and clients, but we also rely on and welcome news tips and submitted information.
Advertising or News?
If you wish to share your information with the public, we have options to publish your content through advertising and news in print and digitally.
Advertising allows customers to schedule where and when they would like their information published, the frequency of publication and its specific content and appearance. There is a fee, depending on factors such as size and location of the display.
News is considered by reporters and editors based on how our readers might gauge its importance, interest, relevance or newsworthiness. We offer many options to publish news in print and digitally and there is no fee. Because there are many things happening in a community at any given time, we have to make judgments on what will be published and how. Sometimes we will be able to send a reporter or photographer, but we might also welcome you to submit content for consideration to publish.
Advertising options
Classified advertisements: These are items such as help wanted, autos for sale and garage sales. Submit items through our website, www.meridianstar.com, click on “Classifieds” at the top of the page and then “Submit an Ad” or call Samantha Coleman or Felissa Boyd at 601-693-1551, ext. 3260.
Display advertisements: These are items such as retail and business advertisements. Call 601-693-1551 and ask for Queen Jackson, ext. 3255; Shannon Smith, ext. 3251; or Lisa Webb, ext. 3266.
Obituaries: Obituaries are usually submitted through funeral homes, however, they can be submitted directly through our website, www.meridianstar.com, click on “Obituaries” at the top of the page and then “Create an Obituary.” A fee is charged based on number of words and extras such as photographs. This allows for family to manage wording and size of obituary.
Celebrations: Items such as wedding and engagement announcements and anniversaries and other celebrations may be submitted through our website, www.meridianstar.com, by clicking on announcements at the top of our home page and then “Place an announcement.” There is a fee.
News options
News tips, story suggestions or requests can be made to edtior@themeridianstar.com or if news is immediate by calling the main number 601-693-1551, ext. 3248. Items may also be submitted using the form under “Contact Us/Submit News Item” at the top right of the home page at www.meridianstar.com. Requests for news coverage should be made at least two weeks in advance for planned events.
Calendar items: Items for our community or religion calendars that appear in print should be submitted at least two weeks in advance to calendar@themeridianstar.com. To add items to our online, visit www.meridianstar.com, scroll down to Local Events and click on +Add your event.
Public service announcements: The Meridian Star welcomes submitted content with news of upcoming events and organizations or news of interesting people. News releases should contain basic information such as time, date, place, organizations involved, purpose of the event, any cost and contact information. Please indicate if the contact information is for publication. Photos should be jpeg format in the highest resolution possible, and should contain identification of subjects. Email news items to editor@themeridianstar.com; email sports items to sports@themeridianstar.com.
Business news: Items such as new hires, promotions and certifications are posted on our website daily and are published weekly on the business page and is coordinated by News Editor Bill Graham. Items can be submitted to editor@themeridianstar.com or bgraham@themeridianstar.com.
Religion news: The Meridian Star publishes Worship Site Profile, Ministry Profile and other religion news is published weekly on the Religion page and is coordinated by Cheryl Owens. Submit items to cowens@themeridianstar.com.
Neighbor news: Cheryl Owens writes the Neighbors column, which contains good news about people in the community such as awards and other accomplishments. Submit items to cowens@themeridianstar.com.
Magazines and Lifestyle news: Ida Brown edits the Lifestyles section that appears each weekend in The Meridian Star and the bimonthly Meridian Home & Style, a general interest community magazine, and Timeless Meridian, a magazine focusing on people age 50 and up. Submit ideas and items to ibrown@themeridianstar.com.
Opinion page
The Meridian Star publishes editorials, syndicated and guest columnist and we welcome guest viewpoints and letters to the editor. We strive for balance that represents many points of view.
Letters to the editor must be signed and should be less than 200 words. Guest viewpoints should be less than 500 words. Letters and columns may be edited for space considerations, spelling and grammar. Personal attacks and unfactual information are not allowed. Submit items to editor@themeridianstar.com or letters can also be submitted using the form under Contact Us/Letters to the Editor at the top right of the home page at www.meridianstar.com. Include your name, city of residence and phone number. The phone number is for verification purposes only.
Our Website
We maintain a vital website at www.meridianstar.com. Content may be viewed in web format or through our E-Paper tab at the top of the page, which displays content how it appeared in print.
Beyond the content provided in the newspaper, the website contains photo galleries, video, PDF documents, maps, links to other resources and other rich content that space and media restrictions place on print.
You may also view an archive of previously published content that dates back about 15 years.
Subscribers have full access to digital content. Other visitors receive five free clicks per month or can purchase limited access to content.
Social Media
The Meridian Star provides a selection of content and engages with readers through its social media accounts.
Twitter: @meridianstar
Instagram: @themeridianstar
Newsletters
The Meridian Star offers newsletters that allows readers to receive email alerts about breaking news and weather alerts, along with a daily morning newsletter with top headlines and a Saturday morning Sports report.
To subscribe, visit www.meridianstar.com and click on Subscribe and then the “Newsletter” tab. You may sign up for any or all of the newsletter alert options.
Our newsroom staff:
Dave Bohrer, editor, dbohrer@themeridianstar.com, 601-485-1206.
Bill Graham, news editor, bgraham@themeridianstar.com, 601-485-1228.
Ida Brown, lifestyles and special sections editor ibrown@themeridianstar.com, 601-485-1220.
Cheryl Owens, newsroom assistant, 601-693-1551, ext. 3248, cowens@themeridianstar.com; coordinates Religion page and calendars and writes Neighbors column.
Erin Kelly, reporter, covers government news and business development, 601-693-1551, ext. 3232, ekelly@themeridianstar.com.
Bianca Moorman, reporter, covers education, public safety and general assignments, 601-693-1551, ext. 3234, bmoorman@themeridianstar.com.
Drew Kerekes, sports editor, 601-693-1551, ext. 3217, dkerekes@themeridianstar.com.
Matt Case, sports writer, 601-693-1551, ext. 3235, mcase@themeridianstar.com.
Paula Merritt, photographer, pmerritt@themeridianstar.com.
Helen Reynolds, designer, hreynolds@themeridianstar.com.
Thomas King, designer, tking@themeridianstar.com.
Robbie Robertson, designer, rrobertson@themeridianstar.com.
Our publications:
The Meridian Star: a general interest newspaper serving Meridian, Lauderdale County and surrounding counties.
www.meridianstar.com: general news website, updated 24/7.
Meridian Home & Style: bi-monthly lifestyles magazine, arrives on newsstands January, March, May, July, September, November.
Timeless Meridian: bi-monthly magazine focusing on people age 50 and up, arrives on newsstands February, April, June, August, October, December.
Special Sections
Profile: Annual special business section publishes in late February.
Premier Preps: Annual recognition of high school athletes in all sports publishes in May.
Hometown Heroes: Annual recognition of first responders publishes in June
Meridian & Its Neighbors: Annual special section of places to go and events, publishes in late July.
High School Football annual preview publishes in August.
Band and Cheer annual preview publishes in September.
Breast Cancer Awareness annual section publishes in October.
Weekly specialty pages: Business, Lifestyles, Outdoors, Motor Sports, Religion.
Contact information:
Street address: 814 22nd Ave., Meridian, MS 39301
Mailing address: P.O. Box 1591, Meridian, MS 39302
Main phone number: 601-693-1551
Toll free number: 800-232-2525
Advertising fax: 601-485-1229
Newsroom fax: 601-485-1275
Business fax: 601-485-1210
Delivery
Readers may subscribe or manage their account from our website, www.meridianstar.com, by clicking on “Subscribe” at the top of the page and following the prompts. They may stop or start delivery and make payments. They may also stop by our offices or call Samantha Coleman or Felissa Boyd at 601-693-1551, ext. 3260.
Bobby Fields is the audience development director (circulation). He may be emailed at bfields@themeridianstar.com or called at 601-693-1551, ext. 3231.
Business
Questions about billing may be emailed to BizOffice@themeridianstar.com or call
601-693-1551, ext. 3237.
Questions for the publisher may be emailed to publisher@themeridianstar.com or call 601-693-1551, ext. 3202.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.