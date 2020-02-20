The Meridian Star phone lines malfunctioning

The Meridian Star is experiencing intermitent problems with our phone lines due to technical problems with our carrier.

If you have difficulty reaching us by phone, please email editor@themeridianstar.com for newsroom related issues or email class02@themeridianstar.com for circulation and customer service related issues.

Both news and advertising sources may contact reporters and advertising representatives through their cell phones.

Our business offices are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 814 22nd Ave., Meridian.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you