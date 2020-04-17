The Meridian Star journalists win 8 awards

Journalists from The Meridian Star won eight awards in the annual Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Media Awards.
The results were announced in a news release Friday, with the annual awards banquet canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Photographer Paula Merritt won three of those awards.
Her photo "Caitlin's cancer battle," which documented Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie's daughter's fight against cancer, took first place in the General News category.
A photo from "Burgers and barks" won third in that category.
Merritt's photo "Easter blessings," which showed the lifelong friendship between Dwight Truhett Watts and Mary Evelyn Husbands Bond, earned a first place nod in Feature Photography.
The Star competed in the Division II category for mid-sized newspapers.
The Star sports department swept the Sports Enterprise/Feature category.
Elton Hayes, who now covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers, won for his report "Coaching salary in league of its own."
Sports writer Matt Hayes placed second for "High-risk horse racing" and Sports Editor Drew Kerekes placed third for "Servant leadership," a report on Lamar basketball player Sarah Pasha.
Reporter Erin Kelly placed third in the Newsperson of the Year category, which includes broadcast and print media of all sizes. Judges considered a selection of her work including, "Lost in World War II," a report on Marine Cpl. William Haywood; "Clearing the path for a new courthouse" and "No one noticed," a report on the death of 5-year-old Jakie Toole.
Editor Dave Bohrer placed second in editorial writing for a selection of editorials, "Spare the football drama, correct priorities;" "Saving the vulnerable is everybody's business;" and "Jeanie Null inspires citizenship."
More than 1,200 entries were received across all categories. The competition this year is sponsored by the Mann School of Mass Communications at Louisiana State University.
For a list of winners, visit http://discover.ap.org/contests/louisiana-mississippi.
