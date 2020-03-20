Note to readers: The Meridian Star closed to walk-in business

To better protect our employees and serve our community, effective immediately and until further notice, The Meridian Star is closed to walk-in visitors.

Our office will still be open and we will able to assist you by phone 601-693-1551 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. In person appointments may be made by calling in advance.

For postal or package deliveries, please call 601-693-1551.

To reach us by email:

News: Editor@themeridianstar.com

Advertising: LWebb@themeridianstar.comQJackson@themeridianstar.comSSmith@themeridianstar.com.

Subscribers: Class02@themeridianstar.com

Ad Market Line ads: Class01@themeridianstar.com

We can also provide service online at www.meridianstar.com.

Thank you for your continued support, understanding and cooperation.

