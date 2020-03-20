To better protect our employees and serve our community, effective immediately and until further notice, The Meridian Star is closed to walk-in visitors.
Our office will still be open and we will able to assist you by phone 601-693-1551 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. In person appointments may be made by calling in advance.
For postal or package deliveries, please call 601-693-1551.
To reach us by email:
News: Editor@themeridianstar.com
Advertising: LWebb@themeridianstar.com; QJackson@themeridianstar.com; SSmith@themeridianstar.com.
Subscribers: Class02@themeridianstar.com
Ad Market Line ads: Class01@themeridianstar.com
We can also provide service online at www.meridianstar.com.
Thank you for your continued support, understanding and cooperation.
