The Meridian Star has been the community’s primary news source since 1898, providing relevant news and other information you need and want. The current coronavirus crisis coverage has underscored the importance of that responsibility.
However, the sudden loss of advertising business has added to what already had been an eroding economic condition and has caused us to restructure our resources so we can continue to fulfill our mission.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery cost have resulted in many community papers publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically viable in the future.
Effective April 7, we will reduce publishing and delivering the printed newspaper to three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) instead of five days (Tuesday through Friday and Sunday.)
Discontinuing two print days of The Meridian Star will allow us to focus our resources on producing more local news more timely on MeridianStar.com, our seven day online news site, as well as more in-depth coverages in print on the remaining three days. The Saturday paper, as before, will be produced as a weekend edition that will include advertisements, news enterprise and other content now contained in the Sunday paper.
The final Sunday edition will be delivered April 5.
Effective May 1, we will change from carrier home delivery to mail via the United States Postal Service. Your Meridian Star will be delivered to your mailbox, rather than thrown in your yard.
We understand reducing the number of days in print and the change to mail will change your reading habits. For that we apologize. However, we must take these very necessary steps to ensure you still have The Meridian Star in your community.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. As an essential service to the community, we have been making our critical coronavirus coverage available free to everybody on our website and through news alerts.
The result is record digital traffic that has inspired our entire staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one to support our journalism. You can subscribe online at www.meridianstar.com/subscriptions or give us a call at 601-693-1551.
If you have not activated your digital access account, we encourage you to do so at www.meridianstar.com/subscriptions. Look for the green button that says, “Activate My Total Access.”
We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
If you have questions about our restructuring plan, please email us at concerns@themeridianstar.com or call 601-693-1551. We’ll do our best to answer questions and try to meet any concerns you may have.
This is a remarkable community with people who truly care about it. We pray everybody is well and safe.
Bill Atkinson
Publisher
