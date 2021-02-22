The Meridian Star accepting candidate announcements

The Meridian Star is accepting candidate announcements for the upcoming municipal election in Meridian. Announcements are limited to 300 words and should be accompanied by a clear headshot of the candidate. The announcements can be submitted to editor@themeridianstar.com. Please include your contact information in the email. 

