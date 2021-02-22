The Meridian Star is accepting candidate announcements for the upcoming municipal election in Meridian. Announcements are limited to 300 words and should be accompanied by a clear headshot of the candidate. The announcements can be submitted to editor@themeridianstar.com. Please include your contact information in the email.
The Meridian Star accepting candidate announcements
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jeanie Marie Davis, age 40, passed away on Saturday Feb. 20, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held on March 6, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at Crossview Church in Collinsville, Miss.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Kathy Smith, 52, of Marion, who passed on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Graveside services for Mrs. Earlee Paten will be Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery, Bailey. Viewing: Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Chapel #1.
A Memorial Service for Bruce L. Morgan will be Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Mississippi Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Mr. Morgan passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Please visit the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Law enforcement reports for Feb. 19
- A big truck and a new tow strap: UMMC nurse rescues stranded motorists
- Travel advisory in Meridian; schools announce closings
- MSU Riley Center 2021 Spring/Summer Series: Thrilling music, comedy, unique Southern culture and a culinary treat on tap
- North Lauderdale Water Association issues boil water notice
- Meet David and Patricia Green, winners of The Meridian Star's Cutest Couple contest
- WEATHER UPDATE: Meridian under curfew Tuesday night; rain coming Wednesday
- Ineligible to play, Clarkdale's Corneilous Williams helped prepare teammates in practice this past season
- Local leaders praise Project EJECT; program's future is uncertain
- Lauderdale County under travel advisory
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.